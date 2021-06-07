Luarde, DeWitt don’t advance to finals at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

OMAHA, Neb. (WANE) – Cameron Luarde finished first in his heat of the 200 meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Monday in Omaha, Nebraska, but the recent Homestead graduate’s time of 2:20.23 did not qualify for the the finals on Monday night.

Carroll gradute and current Indiana University swimmer Tristan DeWitt competed in the same event, coming in at 2:20.44.

Out of the 35 swimmers competing in the prelims on Monday Luarde’s time ranked 29th and DeWitt’s 31st for the event.

The 18-year old Luarde will now head off to swim at the University of Michigan while DeWitt will continue swimming for the Hoosiers collegiately.