Luarde, DeWitt don’t advance to finals at U.S. Olympic Team Trials

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (WANE) – Cameron Luarde finished first in his heat of the 200 meter breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Monday in Omaha, Nebraska, but the recent Homestead graduate’s time of 2:20.23 did not qualify for the the finals on Monday night.

Carroll gradute and current Indiana University swimmer Tristan DeWitt competed in the same event, coming in at 2:20.44.

Out of the 35 swimmers competing in the prelims on Monday Luarde’s time ranked 29th and DeWitt’s 31st for the event.

The 18-year old Luarde will now head off to swim at the University of Michigan while DeWitt will continue swimming for the Hoosiers collegiately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss