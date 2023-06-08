FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Expectations were high for Fletcher Loyer when he arrived to West Lafayette last summer, but few could have anticipated what the sharpshooter would bring to the table in his freshman season.

In his first year of college basketball, Loyer averaged 11.0 points per game while earning All-Big Ten honorable mention at the end of the season. Thanks in large part to Loyer, the Boilermakers swept the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles en route to a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Coming off his freshman season, the Homestead grad returned to Fort Wayne this week to help with Caleb Furst and Luke Goode’s third annual basketball camp. WANE 15 caught up with Loyer as he reflected on a successful first season with Purdue.