FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Fort Wayne products are getting their shot at professional baseball as pitchers Michael Brewer (Blue Jays) and Jack Parisi (Mariners) signed minor league deals over the last week.

Brewer is a 2018 Snider High School graduate who signed to play at Eastern Kentucky University coming out of high school as an outfielder, but transitioned full-time to the mound over the past few years.

Parisi graduated from Homestead in 2017 having signed with Anderson University coming out of high school. He’s also pitched for Spalding University and Indiana State.