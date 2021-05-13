DeKalb’s Dincoff closer than ever to Olympic dreams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After setting a new personal record just last week, former DeKalb Baron, Rachel Dincoff is now less than a meter away from a “shot” at this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“So I am less than a meter away or less than three feet away from it, which in discus that could just be a nice windy day,” Dincoff said.

The olympic standard for women’s discus is 63.5 meters, her personal record at this moment sits at 62.72 meters.

“I truly believe I’m capable of hitting that this season and I’ve been very consistent so I just need to let it happen,” Dincoff said.

Through the ups and downs of the sport, she never let a challenge get in the way of setting new distances.

“There was just something inside me that was just like, “No Rachel like you have more, like, can do this, you can become an Olympian. This can just be your come-up story!” Dincoff said.

For the thrower, the perfect ending to this come-up story would be getting to represent team USA at this years’ games.

“I have moved half away across the country from my friends and family for this, It could bring me to tears. I just think that’d be so amazing to represent the USA, wear the colors. I just want to say I’m an Olympian and that I’ve poured into the sport has shown.”

The U.S. Olympic Trials for track and field begin on June 18 in Oregon.

The Summer Olympics begin on Friday, July 23rd.