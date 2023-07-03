LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Matt Miller will get a chance to impress NHL coaches and scouts this week as the northeast Indiana native is skating in the Colorado Avalanche’s 2023 Development Camp.

Miller, a free agent invitee to the camp, just finished his junior season playing at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He tells WANE-TV that he’s planning to play his senior season for the Mavericks next year and will report to summer training in Omaha soon.

The camp runs from July 3 through 5. Miller, a right winger, is one of 18 forwards on the camp roster with 37 players total in camp.

The camp gives Avalanche draft picks, free agent signings and camp invites an opportunity to showcase themselves in front of the coaching staff and front office.