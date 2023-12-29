FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Leo High School to Fort Wayne FC, Reid Sproat has more than earned his stripes on the soccer pitch on his home turf.

One of the best soccer players to call Northeast Indiana home in recent years is growing the beautiful game with a soccer skills camp. Sproat wrapped up his camp at Empowered Sports Club on Friday.

After starting his college soccer career at Oakland University (Mich.), Sproat transferred to San Diego State for his final year of eligibility. Sproat also dominated on the backline with Fort Wayne FC, helping the USL League 2 club earn a playoff spot last summer.

With his college eligibility exhausted, Sproat hopes to begin his pro soccer career in the near future. The defender is still evaluating his options, but he hopes to sign with a team in the coming months.