Legendary sportswriter Hammel honored in Huntington

Legendary sportswriter Bob Hammel was honored in his hometown of Huntington as mayor Brooks Fetters declared May 14 “Bob Hammel Day” at the Huntington Rotary Club meeting.

Hammel is best known in the state of Indiana for his coverage of Indiana University sports. He was the sports editor of the Bloomington Herald Press from 1966-96. While covering the Hoosiers he became one of the few journalists embraced by Bob Knight and the two remain close friends today.

His coverage of the memorable 1972 Olympic Games in Munich helped put him on the national map.

He recently released a book of memoirs.