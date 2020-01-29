Former Mastodon Konchar scores first NBA basket

MEMPHIS (WANE) – John Konchar scored his first points as an NBA player – a reverse lay-up in the second quarter – making Summit City hoops history in the process.

Konchar’s basket for the Memphis Grizzlies was the first NBA basketball scored by a former Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodon.

It was was Konchar’s third NBA game, as he failed to score in limited playing time during the previous two. Konchar tallied 12 minutes going 1-for-2 from the floor in Tuesday night’s 104-96 win at the FedEx Forum over visiting Denver.

Konchar is in his rookie season, splitting time between the Grizzlies and their NBA G League affiliate the Memphis Hustle via a two-way contract.