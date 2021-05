WHEELING, W.Va. (WANE) – Despite being down by a goal early in the first period, the Komets scored six-goals during Saturday night’s win at Wheeling.

scoring for the Komets in the win:

Alan Lyszczarczyk (6:05/1st 2:04/3rd)

Stephen Harper (9:02/1st)

Jackson Leef (13:21/1st)

Randy Gazzola (18:28/2nd)

Morgan Adams-Maoisan (19:15/3rd)

Up next, the Komets travel to Indy to face the Fuel on Sunday.