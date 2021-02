FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets remained perfect on home-ice this season after winning three-straight against Wheeling this weekend.

Fort Wayne wrapped up the weekend series with a 6-2 win over Wheeling on Sunday. The K’s were led by Zach Pochiro with three-goals.

The Komets return to action on Friday on the road in Indianapolis for a weekend series with the Fuel.