FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One shot was the difference in the Komets’ 1-0 loss to the Fuel on Sunday inside the Coliseum.

The Komets have not been shutout at home since November 29, 2013.

Fuel goalie Sean Romeo finished the night with a 33-save shutout.

Komets goalie stopped 22 of 23 shot attempts.

Up next, the Komets will host the first-place Wichita Thunder at the Coliseum for a weekend series that begins on Friday.