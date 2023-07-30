OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – EJ Tackett likes to joke that he had a bowling ball in his hands since the moment he could walk.

More than a decade into his pro bowling career, Tackett is enjoying his best year on the PBA Tour. Back in February, Tackett took home his first U.S. Open title by defeating Kyle Troup in the championship match. Tackett joined rare company by becoming the ninth person to clinch a career triple crown on the PBA Tour.

“To come down to the 10th frame, and to be able to get it done, it was just incredible,” Tackett recalled.

While Tackett is in exclusive company among triple crown winners, he isn’t the first Hoosier to earn the honor. That distinction belongs to Indianapolis native Mike Aulby, who is one of three “Grand Slam” champions.

“To be mentioned in the same conversation as (Aulby) is very humbling,” said Tackett.

Tackett’s U.S. Open performance set the tone for a dominating season. The Huntington native has won five events on the PBA Tour, a career-high.

February – U.S. Open

February – Shawnee Classic

March – Jackson Classic

April – Cheetah Championship

April – PBA World Championship

Tackett capped off his hot streak in April at the PBA World Championship. Against “Grand Slam” champion Jason Belmonte, Tackett won his fourth major by rolling a double in his final two swings.

“It’s fun to look back on it and think about those moments, and what they mean to me and my career,” Tackett said. “I don’t even know if there’s words to accurately describe them.”

The spotlight continues to shine brighter on Tackett, but he never forgets his roots in northeast Indiana. Tackett currently lives in Ossian, close to his parents who own a bowling alley in Bluffton.

“I don’t want to change,” Tackett said. “I hope I can continue to be the same person and grow and be better always. I always come back to those small town roots.”

With the 2023 PBA Tour winding down, Tackett looks forward to spending some time back home this winter. Tackett and his wife are expecting their first child, who’s due in early December.

In the meantime, Tackett will keep knocking down pin after pin as he competes for more titles. The triple crown champion is tied for 13th all-time in PBA Tour wins with 21, with hopes of more hardware coming his way in the years to come.