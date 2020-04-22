Kilby on NFL Draft: “It’s like I have a secret they don’t know about”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He didn’t play varsity football until his senior season at Northrop High School, but Nigel Kilby is looking to go from late bloomer to late round NFL Draft pick.

The six-foot-seven tight end is hoping to get drafted this weekend – or perhaps get an undrafted free agent deal.

After starring on the hardwood for the Bruins, Kilby signed with Marian University to play football as a senior. However, when a D-1 opportunity arose at Eastern Michigan University the oldest of six children decided to head to Ypsilanti.

After redshirting his first season at EMU, Kilby broke out in 2016 for the Eagles. He would then transfer to Garden City Community College for a year, then spent his last two season at Southern Illinois.

Kilby says he’s received the most interest from the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears heading into the NFL Draft.