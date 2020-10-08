Kiermaier’s three-run blast lifts Rays over Yankees

Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier, right, is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, June 3, 2015, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael Perez also went deep for the Tampa Bay Rays, who beat the New York Yankees 8-4 to move within one victory of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 years.

Kiermaier, a Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate, hit a three-run homer in the top of the fourth to break a 1-1 tie. It was his second big hit in the series – his RBI single in game two ended up being the game-winning run on Tuesday night.

The Rays took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Division Series. Game 4 is Thursday night at Petco Park, which has yielded 16 home runs in three games — nine by Tampa Bay. New York’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer to become the first player with a homer in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason.