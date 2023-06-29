TORONTO (WANE) – Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier won’t be a starter for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, but there’s still hope the Toronto Blue Jays center fielder could still be selected for the Midsummer Classic.

One of six finalists for three starting spots in the American League outfield, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and Randy Arozarena were voted into the starting slots by fans.

The Fort Wayne native will still have a chance to be selected to the game as a reserve. Reserves are determined by a player ballot, with eight position players selected in each league. Eight pitchers – five starters and three relievers – will also be chosen via player ballot.

The final spots will be selected by the Commissioner’s Office, rounding out the rosters of 32.

The full All-Star rosters will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.