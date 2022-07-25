TAMPA (WANE) – Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier’s season is over as the outfielder will undergo hip surgery, according to team reporter Tricia Whitaker.

Kiermaier was battling left hip inflammation, which first popped up in late June. The Bishop Luers grad was placed on the 10-day injured list at the time and briefly returned to the Rays’ lineup before his hip flared up again.

According to Whitaker, Kiermaier will undergo hip labrum surgery.

Kiermaier appeared in 63 games this season, picking up 22 RBI and seven home runs. The top moment from Kiermaier this season came when he hit his first career walk-off home run in late April against Boston.