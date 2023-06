FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Major League Baseball released updated All-Star voting numbers on Tuesday afternoon and Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier is holding strong in fifth place among American League outfielders.

Kiermaier was fifth when the first voting update was released almost two weeks ago.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Zach McKinstry, a North Side High School graduate, also remained in ninth place among A.L. second basemen.

Phase one of the All-Star voting process ends Thursday at noon.