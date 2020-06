FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this week Major League Baseball announced a tentative plan to bring baseball back – and Fort Wayne’s Kevin Kiermaier is ready to roll when it does.

The Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers grad is coming off a season where he won his third Gold Glove as an outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays.

With a 60-game schedule likely and a three-week spring training likely to start around July 1, Kiermaier tells WANE-TV he’s excited to get back to work.