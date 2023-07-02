TORONTO (WANE) – After missing the cut for a Major League Baseball All-Star starter spot, Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier was hoping for good news during Saturday’s full roster reveal.

Unfortunately, Kiermaier was not named as a reserve after votes were tabulated from a player’s ballot. In the American League, Yordan Alvarez (Houston), Adolis Garcia (Texas), Austin Hays (Baltimore) and Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox) were listed as a reserve outfielder.

Despite missing out on his first All-Star appearance, Kiermaier is having a solid year in his first season with the Blue Jays. The outfielder is batting .272 with 18 RBI, four home runs and nine stolen bases.