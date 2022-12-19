FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Since being selected in the 31st round by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2010 draft, Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier has played for only one franchise during his dozen years as a pro – that is, until signing a one-year, $9 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays last week.

The three-time Gold Glove winner joins an up-and-coming Blue Jays team that boasts a number of young stars. That group includes slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, and ace Alek Manoah.

Kiermaier’s 2022 campaign with the Rays ended earlier than we would have liked when a hip injury forced him to the disabled list. After off-season surgery to repair the hip, he says he’s currently 90 percent healthy and will be full go by spring training.

Speaking of spring training, the Blue Jays train in Dunedin, Florida – only about 30 minute away from Kiermaier’s home in Tampa. That will allow the outfielder to sleep in his own bed during spring training, spending more time with his wife and two sons.