ST. LOUIS (WANE) – After spending 13 years in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier made his Toronto Blue Jays debut on Opening Day against the Cardinals in St. Louis – and the Bishop Luers grad made it a good one.

Kiermaier went 2-for-5 at the plate with a pair of singles while scoring the game-winning running in the top of the ninth on a sacrifice fly by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the Blue Jays bested the Cardinals 10-9 in a back-and-forth affair.

Kiermaier signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Blue Jays this off-season. He was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 31st round in the 2010 MLB draft and previously spent his entire career in the Rays organization.