TORONTO (WANE) – Kevin Kiermaier’s first season in Toronto is proving to be a good one – good enough to earn the Fort Wayne native his first-ever trip to the All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball released results for phase 1 of fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game and Kiermaier is fifth among American League outfielders. The Blue Jays center fielder has 322,341 votes, trailing only Aaron Judge, Mike Trout, Yordan Alvarez, and Randy Arozarena among A.L. outfielders.

Kiermaier entered Thursday hitting .294 this season with 4 home runs, 16 RBI, and 6 stolen bases. Known for his defense, the Bishop Luers grad has won three Gold Gloves during his MLB career.

Kiermaier isn’t the only Fort Wayne native getting consideration for the All-Star Game. Zach McKinstry, a North Side High School graduate, is ninth in voting among second basemen in the American League. McKinstry is in his first season with the Detroit Tigers after playing last season with the Dodgers and Cubs.

The 2023 MLB All-Star game is set for July 11 in Seattle.