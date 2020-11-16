Kevin Kiermaier: World Series Hero

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From the Summit City to baseball’s biggest stage, Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier reached the apex of his sport just a few weeks ago as the Fort Wayne native suited up for the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series.

Kiermaier made history as the first player from Fort Wayne to hit a home run in World Series play when he took Dodgers lefty and future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw deep in the fifth inning of game two for a solo shot, tallying the first run of the World Series for the Rays.

It wasn’t Kiermaier’s only blast of the series, as he hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh of game four to tie the game, a contest the Rays wound up winning on 8-7 on a walk-off error by the Dodgers in one of the most improbable endings in recent World Series memory.

For the series, Kiermaier led the Rays regulars with a .368 average (7-for-19) and tallied three RBI.

The longest tenured member of the Rays, Kiermaier has come a long way since he was drafted by the organization out of Parkland College in 2010 in the 31st round with the 941st overall selection.

On a personal note, Kiermaier and his wife, Marisa, are expecting their second child in March. The couple already has a two-year old named Karter.