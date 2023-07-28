FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Colts are celebrating their 40th season in Indianapolis this fall, but did you know during that first season in the Hoosier State the Colts scrimmaged the Detroit Lions in the Summit City?

On July 28, 1984 the two NFL franchises met in the middle, geographically speaking, in Fort Wayne for a controlled scrimmage. The Colts, coached by Frank Kush at the time, fell to the Lions by a score of 30-20 at Wayne High School.

The Colts would go on to finish 4-12 overall in their first season in Indianapolis, with Kush resigning before the final game.

The Colts had quite a cadre of quarterbacks on the roster that season, with Art Schlichter, Mark Herrmann, and Mike Pagel splitting time behind center. However, it was a rough season all around, as the Colts were dead last in the NFL in both scoring offense (14.9 points per game) and passing yards (2,107).