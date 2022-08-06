FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The quest to claim a Fort Wayne Golf Association City Tournament title is still up for grabs through two rounds at Auburn Ridge.

Michael Jenkins has the best score through two rounds after shooting 68 (-4) on Saturday, earning a total score of 137 (-7). Trailing behind Jenkins are Nick Holder and day one leader Johnny Strawser, who are tied for second with a score of 139 (-5).

Five other golfers have a total score under par through two rounds.

The final round of the FWGA City Tournament is on Sunday, with the leaders teeing off just before 1:45 p.m.