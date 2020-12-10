Jaylon Smith up for NFL “Man of the Year” Award

DALLAS (WANE) – Summit City sports fans have always known Jaylon Smith was more than just a football player – and now so does the NFL.

Smith has been selected as the Dallas Cowboys nominee for the Walter Payton “Man of the Year” Award. The award honors both excellence on the field and in the community.

A Bishop Luers grad and Fort Wayne native, Smith was a Pro Bowl selection at linebacker following the 2019 season.

Off the field, he helped create the Minority Entrepreneurship Institute in partnership with RISE Sports Advisors and the Sagamore Institute.

According to a statement by the Cowboys:

“Smith has pledged $2.5 million over 10 years to spur MEI investments and is adding co-investors across the country who share in his beliefs. His hope is that minority entrepreneurs will be the game-changers who can make a changing economy come to life.”

A second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2016, Smith has been involved with community outreach programs since day one in Dallas.

Smith is one of 32 nominees for the award, as each NFL team nominated one player.

For the third year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV.

The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on WANE-TV.