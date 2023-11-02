LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WANE) – From the Highlight Zone to the highest level of football, Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith has found a new home in the NFL.

According to multiple national outlets, Smith is set to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’ll be a fresh start for the 28 year old linebacker. After signing with the Saints in early August, Smith played well in the preseason for New Orleans. However, he’s been a member of the Saints practice squad since the regular season began.

A second round draft pick out of Notre Dame by the Cowboys in 2016, Smith spent five years in Dallas and has since played for the Packers and Giants.