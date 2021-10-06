Jaylon Smith reportedly to sign with Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WANE) – After being released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week it appears it hasn’t taken too long for Fort Wayne native Jaylon Smith to find a new home in the NFL as there are reports surfacing that the veteran linebacker will land with the Green Bay Packers.

Source: The Packers are, in fact, the likely landing spot for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith. They are finalizing details. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

With the Cowboys on the hook to pay Smith $7.2 million this season, Smith’s deal with Green Bay will likely not break the bank.

Smith also knows Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, as LaFleur was an assistant coach at Notre Dame under Brian Kelly for the 2014 season when Smith was a sophomore for the Irish.

The Packers also have a number of playmakers on the defensive side of the football battling injuries.

Green Bay is currently 3-1 and leads the NFC North. The Packers play at the Bengals on Sunday.