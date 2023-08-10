NEW ORLEANS, La. (WANE) – One of the best players to ever grace the Highlight Zone has found a new home, as multiple national outlets are reporting that linebacker Jaylon Smith has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Smith, who was a free agent, had played the last two seasons with the New York Giants. Last season he started 11 games for New York with 88 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 fumble recovery.

The Bishop Luers graduated began his pro career in 2016 as a second round draft pick out of Notre Dame by the Dallas Cowboys. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but was released by the Cowboys four games into the 2021 season. After a two-game stint with the Packers, Smith finished the 2021 season with the Giants.