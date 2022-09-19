NEW YORK (WANE) – According to a post on Twitter by his agent, Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith is re-joining the New York Giants after playing the final four games of the 2021 season in the Big Apple.

Let’s go get it- @thejaylonsmith @Giants best is yet to come! — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) September 19, 2022

It’s unclear whether Smith has been signed to New York’s practice squad or active roster, but either way the Summit City native is back in the NFL.

Smith was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played with Dallas through the first four games of last season before being released. Smith then signed with the Packers, and was active for two games before Green Bay let him go.

Smith then signed with the Giants and played well in four games with New York, tallying 19 total tackles and one sack.

Smith was not re-signed during the off-season by the Giants as former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll took over as New York’s new head coach.

Jaylon Smith’s best season in the NFL came in 2019 where he was named to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Cowboys.