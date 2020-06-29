Jaylon Smith launches “iCRYO” location in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith was back in the Summit City and opened up his new “iCryo” location that focuses on cryotherapy treatment.

Smith felt it was important to get a recovery tool like this in his hometown to help the next wave of young athletes get more out of their bodies.

Smith was in business mode for the event, but he did look ahead to the upcoming NFL season, and he’s staying optimistic that we’ll see some sort of play through the Covid crisis.

