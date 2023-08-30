NEW ORLEANS, La. (WANE) – A day after being released by the Saints, Fort Wayne native Jaylon Smith is back with the franchise as the Bishop Luers graduate has reportedly signed to the New Orleans practice squad.

The Saints released Smith on Tuesday to reach the NFL’s mandated 53-man roster deadline. Smith had played well in two preseason games for the Saints, registering 8 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss.

Reports out of New Orleans say Smith could be added to the active roster soon once the team makes decisions on assigning current players to injury reserve.

The Saints open the season Sunday, September 10 against the Tennessee Titans.