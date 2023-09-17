WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Throughout his life, Jay County High School grad Evan Mathias has inspired others through the game of golf. The adaptive golfer took home some hardware after clinching the overall men’s title in the second Indiana Adaptive Golf Championship on Sunday.

Mathias won the men’s category by one stroke with a 36-hole score of 139 (-5), edging Louisville native Lucas Jones in this weekend’s match.

A double leg amputee since his infancy, Mathias is no stranger to the world of adaptive golf. The Jay County grad competed in the U.S. Adaptive Open this past summer and last year at Pinehurst Resort. Mathias also holds a ParaLong Drive record of 398 yards.