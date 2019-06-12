Jackson Leef making his own name in game of hockey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop graduate and Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef is determined to make his name in the game of hockey – even if his last name is already well known to Komets fans.

Jackson’s dad, Ron, was a star forward for the Komets in the 1980’s. The two are working together this week at the inaugural Fort Wayne Hockey Academy.

However, Jackson has more recently been suiting up and trying to beat his hometown Komets. For the past two seasons, the 27-year old forward has played for the ECHL’s Brampton Beast – a team, oddly enough, coached by former Komets standout Colin Chaulk.

Jackson is coming off a solid season last year, scoring 13 goals with 22 assists in 60 games for the Beast. He was on Brampton’s protected list mean the Beast get first crack at re-signing him this summer.