FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pro football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson wrapped up a busy week at Snider High School with the last day of his “Hope Through Football” Camp on Friday.

After a 2-day youth camp on Tuesday and Wednesday, high school athletes had a chance to connect with Woodson and other high-profile athletes like Walter Jones and Rod Smith on Thursday and Friday. Campers learned plenty from these athletes on the field, yet Woodson was focused on giving youth an opportunity to have fun and enjoy the game of football.

“We had a lot of great kids,” Woodson said. “We had some really fun youth come out a couple days before that. It was a blast.”

Looking ahead, Woodson plans to bring his camp back to his hometown in the coming years. He also hopes to give kids a chance to connect with other role models who’ve been impacted by the game.