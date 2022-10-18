FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Irish football legend Rocky Bleier spent his Tuesday afternoon in the Summit City as the featured speaker at the latest luncheon held by the Northeast Indiana Baseba Community Council.

Bleier served his country in Vietnam in 1968, interrupting his professional football career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bleier was a member of the 1966 national championship team at Notre Dame, and was a captain his senior season in 1967. He was a 16th round draft choice by Pittsburgh following his collegiate career and went on to win four Super Bowls with the franchise.