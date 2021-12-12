Iowa tops Fort Wayne to split series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne and Iowa played the back end of a back-to-back on Saturday with Iowa coming out on top 110-105.

Pacers assignment player Isaiah Jackson scored the first six points of the game, pushing Fort Wayne to a 6-0 lead. The Wolves would push back to cut the deficit to two quickly before the Mad Ants responded with another run, this time a 7-0 run. With 2:34 left in the quarter, Jordy Tshimanga evened the game for Iowa at 19. Iowa led 25-23 at the first break.

The teams continued to trade shots through the second period, with Fort Wayne getting momentum with 6:49 to play on Bennie Boatwright’s third made three pointer of the game to tie the game at 46, getting fouled in the process. Boatwright would convert the free throw after the shot to give Fort Wayne the lead. At the halftime break though, the Wolves led again, 61-60. The first half saw 15 lead changes.

Chris Silva’s basket with 10:09 left in the third quarter pushed Iowa’s lead to six, its biggest to that point, before Matt Lewis hit a three pointer on the next possession to extend the lead to 71-62 in Iowa’s favor. Fort Wayne pushed back to narrow the gap to two points, but Iowa had the last big run of the quarter, leading 85-79 after three.

Fort Wayne’s shooting woes in the fourth quarter allowed Iowa to pull back out to a 10-point lead with 5:09 to play. The Mad Ants cut their deficit to 104-100 with 3:07 to play after Keifer Sykes passed the ball out to Gabe York, who rotated it over to Justin Anderson for a three pointer. Fort Wayne narrowed the lead to two on a York three late but a Brian Bowen II free throw pushed it back to three points with just 24.9 seconds to play.

Chris Silva’s 24 points and 11 rebounds led Iowa, followed by 23 points from Isaiah Miller.

Fort Wayne was led by 22 points and 12 rebounds from Bennie Boatwright, 21 points from Duane Washington Jr. and 20 points from Gabe York.