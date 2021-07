FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over the past few months, the lack of paramedics has caused a strain for several agencies statewide. In Fort Wayne, one paramedic says the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority (TRAA) is at a breaking point.

"It has been none stop," said Jenise Danels, TRAA paramedic. "We are on track to double our runs with the least amount of staff as possible. Either we are on a run or moving post to post. We rarely have time for bathroom breaks, for food, and dispatch tries to accommodate but when 911 calls offensively we go."