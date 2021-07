FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Covington Art Fair is marking its 28th consecutive year this month after organizers had to cancel the 2020 fair due to the pandemic.

"The Covington Art Fair is one of the largest fine arts fairs in the region, featuring artwork of local, regional and national artists. More than 90 artists will be on hand with one-of-a-kind artwork from every medium," organizers said.