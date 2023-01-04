KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Big Blue Pit in Kendallville will be the place on be on Friday as renown northeast Indiana broadcaster Fred Inniger will be presented the 2022-23 Distinguished Media Service Award for District 1 by the IHSAA at the Huntington North-East Noble boys basketball game.

Inniger, who works for the radio station WAWK The Hawk, has spent over 50 years covering Indiana high school sports, specifically East Noble High School.

A former teacher and coach, he’s the only coach in East Noble history to have won a sectional title in four different sports (boys basketball, girls basketball, baseball, and softball).

His career behind the mic began in 1969 and he began announcing play-by-play for East Noble football and basketball in 1977 – and still does to this day.