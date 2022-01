FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball took care of business against Concordia at the Schaefer Center on Saturday.

In the women’s game, Emma Tuominen and Erika Foy finished with 22 and 20 points, respectively, as Indiana Tech took down Concordia, 74-63.

The Indiana Tech men’s basketball won their matchup, 84-43. Jeremy Davison led all scorers with 20 points.

Both teams are in action on Wednesday when they host Cornerstone University in another doubleheader.