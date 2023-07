FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into the playoffs for the first time in club history, Fort Wayne is looking to ride a stellar defense to the USL League 2 championship.

Fort Wayne went 10-0-2 in league play during the season, scoring 31 goals while giving up just three.

Fort Wayne FC will host the conference quarterfinals and semifinal on July 21 and 23 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, with their opponent for Friday still to be determined.