HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After 36 years leading the Huntington University women’s basketball program, Lori Culler has announced her retirement from coaching, but will remain the school’s athletic director.

“Serving as AD and coach has been both rewarding and challenging as our programs have grown and as we have dealt with this ‘season of COVID,’” said Culler in a statement. “It’s become clear that it’s time for me to focus my efforts. I’m excited to give a new coach an opportunity to continue moving the women’s basketball program forward.”

Culler led the Foresters to 27 winning seasons during her tenure while averaging 18 wins a season. She guided HU to two conference tournament titles and seven conference regular season titles. Culler has taken the Foresters to the NAIA Sweet Sixteen three times.

Culler was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as the 2019 Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award winner.

Prior to coaching, Culler was named an All-American as a player at Huntington College. She tallied 1,307 points and was a key member of the school’s 1984 National Christian College Athletic Association national title team.