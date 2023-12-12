HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – One of the best the Highlight Zone’s ever seen, former Huntington North standout Lisa (Winter) Finn has been selected to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

Winter was named Indiana Miss Basketball as a senior in 1996, leading the Vikings to a 25-1 record that year. As a junior she led Huntington North to a state title. Winter finished her high school career with 1,235 points and 419 rebounds.

Following high school she played at Ball State and Valparaiso. Winter is currently the girls head coach at Cathedral High School.

The 2024 Women’s Induction Class will be honored at the 22nd Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 27 with an induction ceremony at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle followed by a reception in Indianapolis.