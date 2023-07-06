EUGENE, Ore. (WANE) – Huntington University sophomore and Huntington North grad Addy Wiley is set to compete against the best in the country at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships.

Wiley, one of the best long-distance runners to hail from northeast Indiana, will compete in the 1,500-meter run prelims on Thursday night. The rising sophomore at Huntington University qualified with a time of 4:03.22 during the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville on June 4.

To advance to Saturday’s final, Wiley will need to win her heat or finish with one of the next fastest three times. Wiley is scheduled to race just before 10:30 p.m.