Huntington North girls’ basketball alum named to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Former Huntington North basketball player Addi (Wilson) Rosen was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Silver Anniversary Team.

During her high school basketball career Rosen tallied 1,255 points, a program-record 901 rebounds and 314 blocks while she played at Huntington North in the mid-1990s. Rosen also recorded the program’s first triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 13 blocks in a game.

She also won a state championship with Huntington North during the 1994-95 season.

During Rosen’s time with Huntington North, the Vikings racked up a remarkable 91–12 record, including four sectional titles, three regional championships and the 1995 state crown. Individually, Rosen earned 1997 ICGSA all-state and 1996 Indiana Junior All-Star honors in addition to being a three-time all-conference, three-time all-sectional, two-time all-regional and two-time all-semi-state selectee.

Upon graduating from Huntington North in 1997, Rosen went on to play basketball at the University of South Florida.

Rosen and the rest of the 2022 Women’s Silver Anniversary Team will be officially honored at the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s women’s banquet in Indianapolis on April 30.