INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Huntington native and professional bowler E.J. Tackett joined rare company after winning his first U.S. Open on Sunday night. Tackett clinched a career triple crown, becoming the ninth bowler to accomplish this feat in the history of the PBA Tour.

Tackett defeated Kyle Troup, 221-208, in the championship round to clinch his 17th overall PBA Tour title.

Along with his U.S. Open title, Tackett also won the 2016 World Championship and the 2017 Tournament of Champions to complete the triple crown.