WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (WANE) – E.J. Tackett is still on a roll in the PBA Tour. The Huntington native earned his second major title in three months after winning the 2023 PBA World Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Tackett edged past Jason Belmonte in the championship to win the World Championship for the second time in his career. It’s also Tackett’s fourth major championship.

Sunday’s win is just over two months removed from Tackett’s U.S. Open championship in Indianapolis. The northeast Indiana native became the ninth triple crown champion in the history of the PBA Tour after earning his first U.S. Open title back in February.