FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball has offered Chris Kramer a chance to explore the globe, with stops in countries like Germany, Lithuania and Spain.

However, the Huntington native hasn’t forgotten his roots. Kramer is paying it forward by hosting his “CK3 Basketball Camp” at OPS Dupont this week. Along with teaching the fundamentals for kids in grades 3-8, Kramer hopes the kids will learn life skills like hard work and growing from failure.

“I’ve been blessed this game’s been taking me all over the world, and hard work has been the attribute that has carried me from a young age until now,” Kramer said.

Kramer’s most recent basketball stop was with Gran Canaria, based in Spain. Late in the season, Kramer tore his left ACL, which has sidelined him for months.

Several years into his pro basketball career, Kramer admitted he is pondering his post-basketball future.

“I’m not going to close that door,” Kramer said. “I’m going to keep pursuing that and just make decisions as things happen and those opportunities present themselves.”

However, the Huntington native says his recovery is going well and that he is evaluating his options to continue playing overseas or in the U.S.