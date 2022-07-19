FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the second year in a row Fort Wayne native Rapheal Davis and his Boilermaker brethren will be holding the “Bigger Than Basketball” fundraiser in the Summit City, with proceeds of the event helping send local kids to basketball camp.

The event, hosted by Crew Life, is set for August 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Wayne Country Club.

Last year was the debut of the fundraiser, and Purdue head coach Matt Painter was the guest of honor. This year former Boilermaker standouts Robbie Hummel and Chris Kramer will headline the event.

Tickets are $125 per person. More info can be found here.